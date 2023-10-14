PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said Friday there might be an understanding behind the return of Nawaz Sharif to the country.

“Obviously, there must have been some understanding for the return of Nawaz Sharif to the country. Why he’s coming back now? Why he didn’t come back earlier,” he said in a response to a question by a journalist in an informal talk with a delegation of the elected body of the Parliamentary Reporters Association.

The newly-elected body of Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA), led by President Usman Khan and General Secretary Naveed Akbar, called on the NA speaker. He said now Nawaz Sharif’s health should also be fine. When the journalist asked him about the elections, he replied with a counter question, “Can you tell me election is taking place.”

In a reply to a question about the PPP, Raja Pervez Ashraf said the mood of PPP had been very cool and better. “If PPP is talking about level playing field, then there is really something in it,” he said adding that the PMLN members were included in the federal and Punjab cabinet and even today, all works of the PMLN were going on.

To another question, the NA speaker said if the election would be held with PTI Chairman Imran Khan in jail, he would become stronger.

In reply to another question about reopening of NAB cases, he said false cases had been made against the PPP leaders. “We are ready to face these cases,” he said. In a reply to another question, the NA speaker said the Supreme Court decision in Practice and Procedure Act manifested that Parliament is supreme institution. “It is praiseworthy decision as the Supreme Court upheld the legislation enacted by Parliament,” he said.