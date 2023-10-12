Farewell for outgoing police official

Islamabad:A farewell ceremony was held in honour of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Fayyaz at Traffic Headquarters Islamabad, a police spok­esman said.

He said that, Chief Traffic Officer (CPO) Islamabad Sarfaraz Virk graced the occasion as chief guest, while senior police officers and officials were also present on the occasion. The CTO Islamabad conveyed good wishes from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr, Akbar Nasir Khan to the retiring Sub-Inspector and said that retirement is part of the service as the one who joins the service has to retire one day.

He asked the serving police officials to do their best to earn respect for the department. He was of the view that public servants can earn a good name by serving the citizens with devotion and dedication.

He further said that, the contribution of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Fayyaz in Islamabad Capital Police would be remembered. At the end, he presented a police shield to Sub-Inspector Muhammad Fayyaz and also expressed best wishes for his future endeavours.