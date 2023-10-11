Blome visits Jacobabad school rebuilt under USAID

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome (center) during the inauguration ceremony of the reconstruction of Government High School Adam Khan Panhwar in Jacobabad district of Sindh on October 10, 2023. — US Embassy and Consulates website

JACOBABAD: US Ambassador Donald Blome Tuesday participated in the inauguration ceremony of the reconstruction of Government High School Adam Khan Panhwar in Jacobabad district of Sindh.

Addressing the function, he said that he was happy to join the opening ceremony of the school on behalf of the American government and people. “This is the 100th school to be built with the help of the Sindh Basic Education Programme of USAID,” he added.

He said, “The objective of the programme is to establish modern schools in ten districts of Sindh province, including Jacobabad, to provide access to quality education to people. We know that children and schools were particularly hard hit by last year’s devastating floods. This is my fourth visit to Sindh since last year’s floods. We want everyone to know that America is still here and working hard to rebuild after the flood.

“We are committed to supporting your vision for growth and prosperity. This school is a facility which is not only a reflection of our collaboration with Sindh for rehabilitation but also for reconstruction. It is more than a school. It will act as a flood shelter for the local population in times of need, besides being a platform for interaction between parents and the local population. The school has modern facilities like a computer, science laboratory and new classrooms with furniture,” he maintained.

The American ambassador said that 106 schools to be built under the programme would provide quality education to more than 8,000 boys and girls by 2023 and all the schools were based on the same model. He thanked the head teacher, fellow teachers and students for the warm welcome and hospitality.

“I am grateful to the Sindh education minister and the school education and literacy department for their sincere efforts in partnership, guidance and improving access to quality education, and congratulate all those who have made it possible. I look forward to hearing from you how you use this new institution for the collective good of the wider population,” he added.