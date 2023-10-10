Justice Arif Hussain sworn in as acting AJK HC CJ

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Mian Arif Hussain as acting chief justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court Justice.
The swearing-in ceremony held at the President House was attended by honourable judges of the High Court, members of the legal fraternity, bureaucrats and other concerned officials of the government, including Justice Syed Shahid Bahar, Justice Muhammad Ijaz Khan, Justice Chaudhry Khalid Rasheed, Adviser to president Sardar Imtiaz Khan, Chief Election Commissioner Justice (R) Abdul Rasheed Salharia, ex-judge High Court Habib Zia, Advocate General Khawaja Muhammad Maqbool and others.
