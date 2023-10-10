Ex-MPA booked for alleged attempted murder of PTI minister

JHANG: The police filed a case on Monday against a previous MPA for allegedly attempting to assassinate a former provincial minister belonging to the PTI government.

According to an FIR registered at the Police Station Qadirpur (740/2023), the complainant Sikandar Hayat stated that former Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Bhatti along with his supporters was on his way to an area of Massn for offering Fateha on the death of his supporter. But as the vehicles of the former minister reached the Shah Jewna More Mandi area, four gunmen riding two motorcycles started directly firing, hitting the vehicles. The gunmen of Bhatti retaliated and the attackers fled while the former minister and his accomplices remained safe. The complainant further stated that a former MPA of an opponent political party was involved in the murder attempt on the former minister because of an old rivalry and litigation of a case. The police have registered an FIR under sections 324 and 34 PPC against four unknown gunmen and a former MPA but no arrest has been made yet.