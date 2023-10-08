40th anniversary of martyrs of democracy: State’s responsibility to protect citizens from hunger, poverty: Achakzai

QUETTA: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai on Saturday, while addressing the 40th anniversary of martyrs of democracy in Quetta, said that it is the responsibility of the state to protect people from hunger and poverty.

“We believe in democracy, constitutionalism, civilian and parliamentary supremacy and prosperity for all and disapprove of injustice with anyone, because it is rooted in our political history and is part our proud legacy,” Achakzai said while addressing a public gathering in Quetta organised by Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party to pay tributes to the martyrs.

It is pertinent to mention that on October 7, 1983, Mehmood Khan Achakzai was leading a peaceful procession against former dictator General Zia’s martial law to demand the restoration of democracy in the country. The martial law authorities resorted to direct firing on the procession, which resulted in the killing of four PkMAP workers, while dozens were injured and hundreds were arrested. Achakzai narrowly escaped the incident and was forced to remain underground for six years.

The PkMAP chief said: “We believe in the rule of law but oppose the selective use and weaponisation of the law. It is the responsibility of the state to not just ensure freedom to life but also to protect its citizens from hunger and poverty.”

On the prevailing political situation in the country, he said that till 1971, the power elites were afraid of the majority but now they are suspicious about the ethnic as well as religious minorities. “The solution is to resort to collective wisdom and the situation demands a round table conference of all stakeholders to propose a roadmap for true democracy, supremacy of the Constitution and parliament,” he added.

Achakzai also suggested that the services of all those judges and political workers should be acknowledged publically who made sacrifices for upholding the Constitution and restoration of democracy.

Referring to the incumbent chief justice of Pakistan, Achakzai said that when a judge from Pishin stood for the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law, all hell broke loose against him. “Such trend should be discouraged by all democratic forces,” he demanded.

He said the democratic forces should be unequivocal against martial law and undemocratic forces. “When former dictator General Musharraf imposed martial law, only late Asma Jahangir and PkMAP condemned that unequivocally,” he reminded.

On the issue of arbitrary detention and deportation of Afghan refugees, he said that they should be treated as per the international conventions and protocols.