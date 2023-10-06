PPP wants elections in January: Nayyar Bukhari

Pakistan Peoples Party Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Thursday said the PPP wants the elections to be held in January and demanded the Election Commission announce schedule and date of elections.

“Various justifications are being given for the situation in the country but the PPP has been demanding that elections should be held within 90 days,» Nayyar said. He said in a meeting with the Election Commissioner, there was a demand for the implementation of Constitution and Election Commission of Pakistan had announced to hold elections on the demand of PPP.

Bukhari was addressing a press conference along with the Peoples Lawyers Forum. He also announced support for Supreme Court Bar presidential candidate Shahzad Shaukat.

He said the PPP would form the upcoming government after winning the elections. “In free, fair and transparent elections, the PPP will get its full share in Punjab. Our mandate in Punjab had been taken away through conspiracies in the past.”

Bukhari said the country’s fate and people’s future would be decided by elected representatives. “We don’t want the caretakers to decide for us, we don’t want arbitrariness in the country.”

He said the caretaker government cannot fix the economy, adding solution of all problems lies in free, fair and transparent elections. “Effective solution of major problems lies with the elected representatives.”

Announcing support for candidates of the SCBA elections, the PPP secretary general said the senior lawyers of Supreme Court Shahzad Shaukat and Ali Imran sought support from the Peoples Lawyers Forum. “The PPP believes that Shahzad Shaukat will be elected,” he said.

Shahzad Shaukat, the presidential candidate of the Supreme Court Bar, while thanking Peoples Lawyers Forum President and PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, said the bench and bar would work hard to ensure the rule of law and independence of judiciary.