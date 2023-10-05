Book on Pakistan education challenges launched

LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that teachers and students must understand that knowledge and skills are more important than degrees.

He was addressing a book launching ceremony, ‘Pakistan: Education and 21st Century’ by former Vice-Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University Dr Shahid Siddiqui, organised by PU Institute of Education and Research at Waheed Shaheed Hall.

On this occasion, AIOU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Mehmood, former VC and author Dr Shahid Siddiqui, educationist Dr Tariq Rehman, Dr Tayyaba Tamim from LUMS, Director IER Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, faculty members and students were present. In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that change in any society cannot come without education and as a state and society we have to realise it. He said that more than two and a half crore children do not go to school in Pakistan, which needs time to implement education policies. He said that Dr Shahid’s writing as an educationist is commendable and students should also study it. Dr Nasir Mehmood said that instead of transfer of knowledge, work should be done to realise its importance so that problems can be solved through their understanding. Dr Tariq Rehman said that many aspects of education have been highlighted in this book which is worth reading.

Dr Tayyaba said that we publish so many research papers and articles which are in English are not so understandable for students for which the HEC should take steps. Dr Shahid Siddiqui said that society can be changed only through education.