UK, Ireland set to host Euro 2028

LAUSANNE: A joint bid from the United Kingdom and Ireland to host Euro 2028 now has no rivals after Turkey withdraw from the bidding process, UEFA said on Wednesday. Britain and Ireland shelved plans to bid to host the 2030 World Cup to focus on staging the European Championship and their bid was already the favourite for the 2028 tournament. European football´s governing body is due to announce hosts of 2028 and 2032 Euros.
Turkey, which has bid unsuccessfully to stage every Euro going back to 2008, was initially a candidate for both 2028 and 2032. However, in July it agreed to join Italy in a bid for the 2032 edition, without saying at the time if it would pull out of the running for 2028.
On Wednesday UEFA said Turkey was focusing all its efforts on the joint bid with Italy. "As indicated by the FA of Turkey with its submission of the request for a joint bid, their bid to stage UEFA Euro 2028 is consequently withdrawn," the body confirmed.
That means the decision on both editions should be a formality, with the UK and Ireland unopposed for 2028 and Italy and Turkey having no rivals for 2032.
