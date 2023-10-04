Rare cricket match for girls held in Swat

Girl players can be seen playing in their first-ever cricket match held in the Kabal tehsil on October 3, 2023. — X/@DC_Swat

First-ever” women’s cricket match held in the Kabal tehsil on Tuesday, 3rd October, 2023: Picture Deputy Commissioner Swat Dr Qasim Ali Khan's X Handle

MINGORA: The district administration here on Tuesday facilitated the first-ever cricket match for girls in Swat.

According to a press release, Deputy Commissioner, Swat, Dr Qasim Ali Khan, said that 27 players were taking part in the Women Cricket League in Swat. The girls had excelled in all fields, including sports, he said, adding that women were agents of social change and they were playing their role in the development of the country.

In the first match of Women Cricket League, the Mingora Eleven defeated Kabal Eleven by 7 runs. The Kabal Eleven won the toss and decided to bowl first.

The Mingora Eleven scored 129 runs in the allotted 10 overs. Manahil and Mehwish of Mingora Eleven scored 76 and 28 runs, respectively. The Kabal Eleven players played aggressively but they could not chase the target and lost the match.

Assistant Commissioner, Revenue, Babuzai Luqman Khan, Assistant Commissioner, Kabal, Junaid Khan, and Taekwondo gold medalist Ayesha Ayaz distributed trophies and cash prizes among the players.

Match organizer Ayaz Naik thanked the district administration and other organizers for helping to hold the match.

It may be mentioned that a young athlete Ayesha Ayaz and her father Ayaz Naik had taken the initiative to arrange a cricket match for the college girls of Kabal and Saidu Sharif last Sunday. However, before the formal start of the game, some local residents, including religious leaders, barred the girls from playing at the Charbagh Cricket Stadium in Swat.

On Monday, the Swat district administration said it would soon organise a cricket match for girls after one supposed to be held on Sunday was postponed due to security reasons.