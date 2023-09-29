Accountability court summons Zardari, Gilani on Oct 24

Former President Asif Ali Zardari (left) flanked by former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court in Islamabad has issued notices to prominent Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders, Asif Ali Zardari and Yousaf Raza Gilani, in connection with ongoing cases related to fake bank accounts and the Toshakhana (treasury) controversy. Asif Zardari and Yousuf Raza Gilani have been summoned to appear personally in the Toshakhana case on October 24.

Furthermore, Asif Zardari has also been notified to appear before Accountability Court No. 3 on October 24 regarding the case involving fake bank accounts. Officials from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrived at the judicial complex, bringing with them records of additional references related to these cases. Investigating officers and the registrar of the accountability court were present to verify the references.