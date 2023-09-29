Bangalzai, Ammar hit centuries in Hanif Trophy matches

LAHORE: The fourth round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy began with centuries from Quetta's Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Bahawalpur's Mohammad Ammar.

At Mirpur Cricket Stadium, opting to bat first against Islamabad, Quetta delivered a commanding performance, largely fueled by Abdul Wahid Bangalzai's stellar century (157 runs, 247 balls, 10 boundaries, 5 sixes). Abdul Hanan Achakzai complemented with a solid half-century (59 runs, 108 balls). Islamabad's Haris Hassan and Mohammad Moeez Khan managed to secure two wickets each. Quetta concluded the day at 318/5.

At Sheikh Khalifa Sports Complex, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, batting first against Hyderabad, experienced early setbacks before Mohammad Ammar's unbeaten century (132* runs) and Mohammad Umair's half-century (78 runs, 147 balls) steered them to a formidable position. The duo's 158-run partnership showcased resilience. For Hyderabad, Majid Asghar secured two wickets at the expense of 44 runs. At the end of the day, Ammar was at the crease with Faizan Zafar, who returned undefeated on 42. The Bahawalpur scorecard read 313 for four.

AJK vs. Sialkot at Muzaffarabad Cricket Ground: AJK, choosing to bat after winning the toss, faced some early challenges but found stability through Nadeem Khalil's resilient half-century (52 runs, 109 balls, 7 boundaries).

The star of the day, however, was Naveed Malik, who remained unbeaten at 99* (199 balls, 13 boundaries, 1 six). By stumps, AJK had posted a competitive total of 284/6. Sialkot bowlers Mohammad Farhan and Shoaib Akhtar contributed with three and two wickets, respectively.