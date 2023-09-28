CM declares holiday for schools as pink eye cases soar

LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced a holiday for schools in Punjab on Thursday (today), prioritizing the safety of the students.

Naqvi underscored that schools would remain closed on the day following Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH), as well as on Saturday and Sunday, in observance of public holidays. He announced this while visiting the Govt Girls Higher Secondary School on Ravi Road on Wednesday.

During his inspection, Naqvi inspected the classrooms and interacted with both boys and girls. His visit was marked by concern upon witnessing children affected by conjunctivitis in the classrooms.

Naqvi expressed hope that a four-day respite for the children would lead to a reduction in the spread of conjunctivitis, with the situation anticipated to improve on coming Monday.

He noted with concern that in every class, 6 to 7 students were affected by conjunctivitis, and even some teachers had been afflicted. The school's computer lab housed outdated, non-functional computer systems dating back to 2009, and the classrooms lacked adequate lighting and fans.

Promptly addressing the issue, Chief Minister summoned the Secretary Schools Education and EDO Schools.

On the instructions of Chief Minister, Provincial Minister School Education Mansoor Qadir also reached the school. Chief Minister also ordered to buy new computers and increase the number of lights and fans in the classrooms. He further emphasised the need for a fresh coat of paint and the assurance of basic amenities in the classrooms.

Naqvi also paid visits to the principal office and the staff room. Attentive to the students' concerns about insufficient lighting and ventilation, he personally inspected each classroom, engaging with the children.

The chief minister visited various departments of the school and issued directives to the relevant authorities for the improvement of the school's conditions. Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir and Bilal Afzal, along with Deputy Commissioner Lahore, were also present during the visit.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Khalid Butt Chowk Underpass and Ghora Chowk Defence Mor flyover projects on Wednesday where he reviewed the pace of work on both the projects.

Naqvi by walking 1.25 km on foot from Cavalry Ground up to Ghora Chowk Defence Mor flyover inspected construction work on both the projects. He directed to make excellent traffic arrangements to maintain the traffic flow during the construction work.

Naqvi asserted not to leave any stone unturned in completing the projects within stipulated period alongwith ensuring timely completion of work.

Chief Engineer LDA gave a briefing about progress being made over Khalid Butt Chowk underpass project and CEO CBD Imran Amin gave a briefing about progress being made over Ghora Chowk Defence Chowk flyover project.

CM apprised that with the completion of both projects, a signal-free corridor will be built from the Centre Point up to Defence Mor. A dual-lane underpass is being built at Khalid Butt Chowk while a long flyover comprising 742 meter long and triple-lane will be built at Ghora Chowk Defence Mor. Repair of other roads linked with the project will also be done. CM said that one lakh 80 thousand vehicles per day will be provided a lot of ease in their transportation with the completion of the said projects.

The CM was informed during the briefing that the length of Khalid Butt Chowk underpass will be 540 meters and width 15.8 meters.

Later, CM while talking with the media persons informed that the Khalid Butt Chowk underpass project by maintaining its high-quality will be completed soon. It is our endeavour that Khalid Butt Chowk underpass, which links Gulberg, Defence and Cantt, should be opened for the citizens by October.

He said that Zafar Ali Plastic Road is a first unique project of its kind. C&W Department has made splendid work on the Plastic Project. Zafar Ali Plastic Road has been completed in Rs2 crores instead of Rs6 crores. It is our effort to construct plastic road in different areas of Lahore. The benefit of Plastic Road is that it absorbs rainwater and does not break up. Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Deputy Commissioner Lahore were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab visited Government Said Mitha Teaching Hospital on Wednesday. During the visit of CM, the staff suffering from conjunctivitis was busy in the treatment of patients in the operation theatre.

The X-ray room was shut-down and the machinery was out of order. Air conditioners in few wards were non-functional and hospital record was put on the almirahs outside the wards and water filtration plant was also out of order and filled with filth.

Naqvi expressed his severe indignation over seeing pathetic condition of the hospital and reprimanded the MS over keeping the hospital affairs in a dilapidated condition. The MS failed to give satisfactory answer of any question. CM ordered to improve the affairs of the hospital within seven days.

Naqvi also immediately summoned Secretary Health to Said Mitha Teaching Hospital. He inspected the emergency, satellite filter clinic, cardiology, children ward, x-ray room, CCU, dialysis ward and other wards and inquired from the patients about provision of medical facilities and free medicines.

He ordered to make water filtration plant functional soon. He inspected four floors of the hospital and comprehensively reviewed treatment facilities being provided in the hospital.

CM stated that many issues came to surface during his visit to the hospital which will soon be rectified. Furniture in the hospital is also in bad shape which needs to be replaced. Directions have been issued to Secretary Health for the upgradation of the hospital. Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Bilal Afzal and Deputy Commissioner Lahore also accompanied him.

Meanwhile, Naqvi paid a visit to the under-construction emergency block at Mayo Hospital, overseeing the ongoing upgradation efforts. During the inspection, Chief Minister Naqvi meticulously examined the progress on each floor, from the basement to the fourth level, emphasising the need for the work to meet the highest standards of quality. He urged for a round-the-clock work schedule to ensure the swift completion of the upgradation within the designated timeframe and emphasized the importance of maintaining the proper roof height for the emergency block.

During the visit, the Secretary Communication and Works provided CM with a detailed briefing on the upgradation works of the Emergency Block. Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, Dr. Mehmood Ayaz, Chief Executive Officer of Mayo Hospital, Dr. Haroon Hameed, and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted an aerial tour of the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 and the Punjab Quaid District Projects to oversee the progress of construction on both ventures. Covering over 8 kilometers of the Southern Loop 3 route, Naqvi meticulously surveyed the ongoing construction activities, spanning from Maraka Multan Road to Bahria Town and Ada Plot.

Additionally, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi undertook an aerial assessment of the CBD Punjab Quaid District project, spanning from Centre Point Gulberg to Walton Road. He issued instructions to the Secretary of Communications & Works to expedite the completion of both the projects. Walton Overhead Bridge Project has been directed to be completed on fast track and Punjab Quaid District Project to be completed in 4 months. Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister met Chancellor Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahim at Jamia Ashrafia and congratulated him on his appointment as Chairman Punjab Quran Board and expressed his best wishes for Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahim. Provincial Ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Advisor Wahab Riaz were also present.

Nazim Jamia Ashrafia Maulana Hafiz Asad Obaid, Mufti Ahmed Ali, Maulana Hafiz Zubair Hassan, Maulana Hafiz Khalid Hassan, Maulana Mujibur Rehman, Maulana Owais Hasan Arshad and other scholars were also present on this occasion.