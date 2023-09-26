Promoting tourism in KP Minister hints at packages for tourists

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Information, Culture and Tourism Barrister Mian Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Monday said efforts were underway to introduce special tour packages to facilitate national and international tourists to visit historical sites in the province.

An official handout said that he made these remarks during a media discussion at the inauguration of the restoration work on Sethi House in the historic Mahallah Sethiyan in Peshawar.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a perfect blend of culture and tourism and emphasized the significance of cultural values and their connection to tourism.The minister highlighted that each region within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa possessed a unique cultural identity with Peshawar holding a particularly distinctive status due to its historical and cultural significance.

He said that the Peshawar city’s historical monuments served as a reminder of its glorious past, adding that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was dedicated to preserving this heritage for future generations.

The minister said that their preservation efforts included safeguarding historical structures like the Sethi House and promoting cultural values.The minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had more than 20,000 heritage sites, including over 2,000 Buddha sites. “The region is also notable for its Buddha statues preserved in the Peshawar Museum, attracting tourists from around the globe,” he added.

Feroze Jamal underscored the hospitality and good manners embedded in the Pakhtun culture, which make tourists feel like honoured guests. “This warm hospitality is a core part of the Pakhtun identity on the global stage,” he said.

The minister was a special guest at the Pakhtun Culture Day event organized by the KP Culture and Tourism Authority during the Sethi House visit.The event showcased various aspects of Pakhtun culture, featuring poets presenting their work and artistes performing traditional folk music.Members of the media, government officials, and artistes attended the event.