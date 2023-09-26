Fazl says lawlessness destabilising economy

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman said on Monday that economy cannot be stabilised amid political polarisation and lawlessness in the country.

“Lawlessness and unrest prevail in every nook and corner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said while talking to JUIF and traders’ leader Kafeel Ahmad Nizami in his native town Abdulkhel here.

They discussed arrangements for the upcoming annual Mufti Mahmood Conference to be held in Peshawar on October 14 next.

Maulana Fazl said that his party had always struggled against the anti-Islam forces and for implementation and supremacy of Islam in the country.

He said that the annual Mufti Mahmood Conference would prove a milestone in thwarting the nefarious designs of anti-Islam forces and pave the way for a true democratic and Islamic system in the country.

The JUIF chief alleged that former prime minister Imran Khan, who is chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was brought to power under a conspiracy to destroy the society morally and distract the youths.

He said that PTI had ruled the KP for almost a decade but it had not completed any mega project in the province.

The JUIF leader said that he felt happy to see that the journey to progress, which was halted during the PTI government, had restarted again.

He said the PTI had ruined the country and had stopped work on all the mega development projects, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Maulana said that they had approved a number projects during their rule, including Mufti Mahmood Gomal University, Left Canal, Mufti Mahmood Hospital, Civil Hospital upgradation, Gomal Zam, Tank Zam, agriculture university and others.

He urged the people to vote for the honest and fair candidates in the upcoming general elections so that they could serve the masses in a true sense.

Earlier, Kafeel Nizami briefed Maulana Fazl on the ongoing arrangements for the Mufti Mahmood Conference.