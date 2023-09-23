Tareen asks Nawaz not to build narrative based on individuals

By Our Correspondent

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen on Friday advised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif not to create a narrative for his party based on a few individuals, reports Geo News.

“Nawaz Sharif should not have created a narrative by naming any person [and] he should not have named the former army chief and the chief justice,” Tareen said while talking to media after the inclusion of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) MNA Munaza Hassan to the IPP.

He added that if Nawaz “wanted to settle his matters with someone”, he should come back to Pakistan.

The IPP leader also said that his party did not have any questions about a level playing field given to political parties. “Elections have to happen at all costs and all parties should get an equal chance in the elections.”

Tareen added that his party would try to work on improving the country’s situation. Addressing a press conference, Munazza Hassan said she had spent 26 years with the PTI with a mission to ensure the rule of law in the country but it was unable to honour its promises. She said Jehangir Khan Tareen was focusing on Pakistan’s prosperity and it was the reason behind her joining his party. Tareen said the IPP was a new party but it still had capable leaders. He demanded fresh elections with new delimitations.