SAPM made PTDC Board of Directors chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Wednesday approved the appointment of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Tourism Syed Wasi Ahmed Fatemi as Chairman Pakistan Tourism Development (PTDC) Coordinating Board and Chairman PTDC Board of Directors.
According to the sources, the cabinet had approved his appointment through circulation summary.
This summary was presented in the cabinet by Cabinet Secretary Ali Afzal with the approval of caretaker prime minister. Both these posts were vacated after the resignation of former Adviser on Tourism Aoun Chaudhry, who resigned from the posts on August 21, 2023.
