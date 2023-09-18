Beyond the reel

Historically, Gilgit-Baltistan did not have representation in Pakistan’s national parliament, which left its people feeling marginalized and excluded from the decision-making process at the federal level. Despite its significant contributions to Pakistan’s economy, particularly through tourism and natural resource extraction, Gilgit-Baltistan has faced economic disparities. The region’s residents have often felt that they do not receive an equitable share of the revenue generated from their resources. Millions of tourists flock to Gilgit-Baltistan to revel in the region’s breathtaking beauty. However, amidst this visual splendour, the region’s pressing issues often go unnoticed.

Challenges such as unemployment, inadequate basic facilities, food insecurity, electricity shortages, and even limited internet access, hamper educational opportunities. Furthermore, sectarian violence looms as a major threat to the region’s peace and stability. Sadly, these critical concerns have received inadequate media coverage. Gilgit-Baltistan’s legal status has long been a subject of ambiguity. It is not officially recognized as a province, which has implications for its governance and legal framework. This uncertainty has hindered the region’s political and economic development. The government must take steps to address the grievances of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan before they escalate into a significant issue.

Rukhshanda Solangi

Karachi