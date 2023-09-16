AIOU offers foreign language courses till September 20

Islamabad:The Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, had instructed the Center for Languages and Translation Studies (CeLTS) to introduce foreign language courses.

Meanwhile in August, CeLTS introduced various language courses, including Chinese, Japanese, Gurmukhi script, Forensic Linguistics, and Natural Language Processing.

The last date to enrol in these courses is September 20, 2023.The duration of Chinese and Japanese language courses is three months while Gurmukhi Script course is of 2 months duration.

Admissions will be given on merit and classes for these courses will be during weekdays in the evening at the main campus of the University. Eligibility for these courses is Matriculation or equivalent (minimum second division).

The duration of courses in Forensic Linguistics and Natural Language Processing is 4 months, classes will be held on weekends at the main campus of AIOU.

Eligibility for admission in both courses is Intermediate/A level or equivalent (minimum Second Division). The students can apply online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and last date to take admission in all courses is September 20. For further information, students can contact Centre for Languages and Translation Studies at 051-9576950-051 or email celts@aiou.edu.pk.