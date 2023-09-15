Pakistani professor sets up ‘Holocaust’ museum in New York

NEW YORK: Pakistani-American professor Dr Mehnaz Afridi has successfully established a “Holocaust” museum at the Manhattan College in New York.

This unique museum showcases the real stories of Muslims who courageously struggled and made sacrifices to protect Jewish families during the World War II. Dr Mehnaz Afridi has been teaching “Religion and Interfaith” in New York for the past 12 years. In conversation with ‘The News’, she disclosed that approximately 61 Muslims selflessly gave up their lives to safeguard and protect Jews who were victims of the brutalities perpetrated by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and his army during that time.

She said that the Muslim-American community encountered various challenges following the 9/11 attacks in the United States. However, these challenges have been addressed through the promotion of religious tolerance and fostering awareness about religious harmony, she added.

She emphasised the importance of portraying an accurate image of Islam through education, awareness, and counseling to combat Islamophobia effectively. “There are only two rooms in the Holocaust museum,” shared Dr Mehnaz Afridi, “but we house a collection of incredibly rare and valuable items within the space.”

Many of these items have been entrusted to Dr Mehnaz by family members of Holocaust survivors, demonstrating a deep level of trust to the Pakistani professor.

Dr Mehnaz Afridi further explained that the museum’s purpose is to present an authentic and accurate portrayal of Muslims and other religions. “By doing so, the intention is to dispel misconceptions about Islam and other faiths within society, particularly among students,” she said.

Dr Mehnaz Afridi elaborated that the museum aimed to create awareness and understanding, fostering a more inclusive and tolerant society.