Saudi Arabia executes two soldiers for ‘treason’

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia executed two soldiers, including a pilot, on Thursday after they were convicted of “military treason”, the defence ministry said, without providing further detail on the charges.
The defence ministry, quoted by the state news agency SPA, named the two soldiers as Pilot Colonel Majid bin Moussa al-Balawi and Chief Sergeant Youssef bin Reda al-Azouzi. They were arrested in September 2017 and investigations resulted in “the first being convicted of committing military treason and failing to safeguard the nation´s interests and the honour of military service,” it said.
The second was convicted of committing “high, national and military treason”, in addition to the other charges, the ministry said, without providing further details. The two were executed in the western city of Taif.
RAMNAGAR, India: In December 2019, Jafar Din’s two-month-old son Irfan was coughing and feverish. Din left their...
WASHINGTON: Nasa on Thursday officially joined the search for UFOs -- but reflecting the stigma attached to the field,...
CONNECTICUT: “An estimated $6 trillion mineral treasure trove of Pakistan is ripe for leading US firms to invest and...
SIDON, Lebanon: Palestinian fighters agreed a new ceasefire on Thursday after more than a week of deadly violence in...
NEW YORK: Pakistani-American professor Dr Mehnaz Afridi has successfully established a “Holocaust” museum at the...
DERNA, Libya: A global aid effort for Libya gathered pace on Thursday after a tsunami-sized flash flood killed more...