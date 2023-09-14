Ombudsman resumes hearing into harassment case against education secy

Islamabad:The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) on Wednesday resumed hearing into a high-profile harassment case filed by former director at the Federal College of Education (FCE), Dr Samia Rehman Dogar against federal education secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary.

Proceedings in the case remained suspended for a long time due to the appeal of Mr.Chaudhary to the president against the June 21, 2023, orders of the FOSPAH. The case revolves around allegations of workplace harassment stemming from a dispute that began in February 2023, according to officials.

They said the secretary's attempt to accommodate 70 individuals from a non-governmental organisation at the FCE was opposed by Dr. Dogar as the then FCE director insisting that the campus lacked the necessary space to accommodate people in such a large number.

The officials said tensions escalated when Mr. Chaudhary responded to Dr. Dogar's objections with anger, allegedly issuing threats against her. They added that the FCE director was later transferred to the Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate), G-10/4, while the administrative powers of the FCE were transferred to the Federal Directorate of Education.

Refusing to back down on her ‘principled’ position, Dr. Dogar filed a case of workplace harassment against Mr. Chaudhary through her lawyer, Iman Zainab Hazir, on May 3, 2023. The initial proceedings saw Mr. Chaudhary's legal team seek the dismissal of the case with the contention that it was not maintainable at the FOSPAH forum.

However, the FOSPAH declared on June 21, 2023, that Dr. Dogar's appeal was maintainable and could proceed. The case was adjourned indefinitely after Mr. Chaudhary filed a representation with the president challenging the FOSPAH’s orders. However, the president rejected it on August 17, 2023, allowing the ombudsman to resume the hearing.