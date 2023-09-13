Power theft of 10.7m units detected in six days. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The interim government, launching a nationwide campaign against power theft on September 7, 2023, has uncovered more than 10.7 million units of power theft within state-operated power distribution companies.

In the past six days, 6,215 theft cases were unearthed, leading to the filing of 2,380 FIRs, arrest of 369 violators, and imposition of Rs441 million fine.

However, the authorities have managed to recover only Rs162 million, which constitutes a mere 36.7 percent of the total penalties imposed. Interestingly, over 90 percent of this recovery was of arrears, and only 10 percent was the theft recovery.

Power Division Secretary Rashid Mahmood Langrial took to X on Tuesday to share the performance data of the last six days (Sept 7 to 12). During this timeframe, 369 power thieves were apprehended, with the highest number of arrests recorded in Sukkur Electric Supply Company, 140, followed by Lahore Electric Supply Company, 88, Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco), 38, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco), 32, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco), 28, Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco), 23, Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco), 7, and one individual was arrested in the jurisdiction of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco).

Mepco registered the highest number of theft cases at 1,602, with 676 FIRs and 23 arrests. Power theft amounted to Rs2.452 million units, leading to a fine of Rs101.7 million, of which Rs11.4 million was recovered.

Following closely, LESCO reported 1,414 cases, with 887 FIRs and 88 arrests, involving power theft of 4.32 million units. While authorities imposed a penalty of Rs183.9 million, the actual recovery amounted to just Rs13.56 million.

Hesco reported 784 cases, resulting in 238 FIRs and 28 apprehensions, with a total power theft of 1.056 million units. Authorities charged Rs29.92 million, but only recovered Rs4.0 million, in addition to collecting Rs40.6 million in arrears. Qesco detected 569 theft cases, leading to 41 FIRs and 38 arrests, with 418,000 units stolen. A fine of Rs20.1 million was imposed, and a recovery of Rs1.15 million was made. Similarly, Sepco uncovered 527 cases, resulting in 122 FIRs and 140 arrests, involving 336,000 units of theft. Over Rs16 million in penalties was imposed, with a recovery of Rs2.87 million and an additional collection of Rs60.2 million in arrears. Pesco reported 410 theft cases, leading to 322 FIR requests, 44 registrations, and 32 arrests. In Pesco’s jurisdiction, 271,000 units were stolen, resulting in a fine of Rs13.8 million and a recovery of Rs2.29 million. Fesco identified 326 cases, requesting 324 FIRs, with 92 registered and one arrest. There was 874,000 units of theft of Rs33 million while recovery was only Rs1.57 million. Additionally, 197 cases of theft were pinpointed in Gepco’s jurisdiction, with 63 FIRs registered and seven arrests. In Iesco, 187 cases emerged, with 57 FIR requests and 15 registrations, involving 346,000 units of theft. Penalties of Rs14.73 million were imposed, of which Rs2.7 million were recovered, along with the retrieval of arrears amounting to Rs8.56 million. In Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco), 82 cases of power theft were detected, with 30 FIR requests, no registrations, and no arrests, along with a power theft volume of 276,000 units. A total fine of Rs7.0 million was imposed, but only Rs0.72 million was recovered. Meanwhile, NEPRA took strict notice of billing irregularities in DISCOs. A high-level committee has been established to assess company performance in the light of recent discrepancies and other issues in DISCOs, with a report due within one month. The Authority directed all CEOs to resolve billing issues urgently and provide relief to consumers. Based on the report, legal proceedings will be initiated against DISCOs issuing irregular bills.