GBLA-13 Astore-I: PTI’s sit-in against non-release of election results continues on third day

ASTORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sit-in against delay in announcement of the official results of GBLA-13 Astore-I continued for the third consecutive day on Monday.

The workers from other districts including the upper areas also continued to join the sit-in. Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Shehbaz Khan had stopped official results of GBLA-13 Astore-I election.

He told this reporter in a telephonic conversation that a complaint had been received from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) candidate Rana Farman about the use of bribe in construction work in the constituency and distribution of water pipelines to get votes.

The CEC has summoned both candidates, who secured the first and second positions for Sept 14. He said the official results would not be released until the investigation was completed. According to unofficial results, Muhammad Khursheed Khan of the PTI secured 6164 votes and PMLN’s Rana Farman Ali got 4899 votes.

After withholding of official results, more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers had started reaching Astore to join the sit-in and they were demanding immediate release of official results.