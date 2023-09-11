GIK Institute enters into collaboration with Chinese counterpart

SWABI: The China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre on Earth Sciences in China and the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing collaborative efforts within the domains of earth sciences and engineering sciences.

A press release issued on Sunday said the agreement was executed by Prof Dr Su Li-jun Peng, Deputy Director of centre, and Prof. Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector of GIK Institute, at an event held at the institute.

The centre, which operates under the auspices of China Academy of Science’s (CAS) Institute of Mountain Hazards and Environment (IMHE), is dedicated to fostering cooperation in the field of earth sciences, while GIKI, a prestigious engineering institution in Pakistan, shares the vision of advancing collaboration in engineering sciences and technology.

The centre’s Deputy Director Dr. Su Li-jun, said the cooperative endeavor will focus efforts on critical areas such as disaster prevention and mitigation, ecological economy with an emphasis on low carbon development, assessing resource and environment carrying capacity for regional sustainable development, as well as endeavors related to climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The GIK Institute rector termed the MoU as a groundbreaking initiative, providing a framework for both institutions to engage in joint research endeavors, secure research funding, and co-organize technical training programs, academic symposia, and international conferences.

He hoped for faculty and student exchanges to facilitate collaborative research and academic interaction.The speakers said this collaborative accord marks a significant advancement in the realms of earth sciences and engineering sciences for both the centre and the GIK Institute.