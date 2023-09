Iesco detects 105 connections, imposes Rs7.567m fine on power pilferers

Islamabad: On the directives of the government, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has expedited its drive against power pilferage and caught 105 meters and imposed fine of Rs7.567 million for stealing electricity in various areas of the company in the current month.

Iesco Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad in a statement said that during the current crackdown against electricity thieves, the field formations checked 5,743 meters and found 105 meters were involved in electricity theft through various means. As many as 73 meters were found tampered while 22 were getting direct power supply, he said. He said fine of Rs7.567 million has been imposed on the power pilferers while charging over 177,000 units.

He said on directives of the Federal Minister for Energy, the Iesco launched crackdown against electricity thieves and their facilitators in the all circles including Islamabad-Rawalpindi-Attock-Jhelum and Chakwal circles. All operation circles, including Incharge Executives and SDOs, were rigorously inspecting industrial, commercial, domestic, and other tariff categories within their respective areas, the Iesco chief said.

He said local administration and police were also assisting the company to carry out the operations. He expressed confidence in the success of this government-led campaign, with the full dedication of officers and staff. He emphasized that electricity theft put extra burden on the public and government institutions adding that both the agencies and the public needed to work together to combat this menace. Dr. Khan appealed to the consumers to demonstrate their national and moral responsibility by reporting electricity theft and facilitators to the Anti-Power Theft focal person at mobile number 03195991304 or to the Complaint and Monitoring Cell at numbers 0519252933.