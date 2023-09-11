‘Govt and industrialists learnt nothing from Baldia factory fire’

Industrial accidents are rising sharply in Pakistan because the government and industrialists have learnt nothing from the Baldia factory fire, said speakers at an event marking the 11th anniversary of the incident that was held outside the factory on Sunday.

On September 11, 2012, some 260 workers were burnt alive and over 60 others injured at the Ali Enterprises factory in the worst industrial accident in the country’s history.

A large number of workers, heirs of the deceased, political and social workers, and civil society activists attended the gathering. They paid homage to the late labour leader Saeeda Khatoon, who had died of cancer last year while fighting for the rights of the affected workers of the factory fire.

The speakers lamented that the investigation into the incident was marred due to political and ethnic controversies, which resulted in the factory owners being able to roam freely.

They said that some powerful elements used the so-called joint investigation team (JIT) to save the factory workers’ killers, adding that the JIT’s findings were far from reality.

They reiterated that whether the fire was accidental or deliberate, the cause of the workers’ deaths was the closure of the exits, the heavy iron bars on the windows, the faulty fire extinguishers and the workers’ lack of training about using firefighting equipment.

Moreover, they continued, the factory’s building structure was illegal, a boiler was placed inside and no emergency fire alarms were installed, so the causes of the workers’ deaths included the factory owners’ criminal negligence, coupled with labour laws’ violations.

They also said the law of due diligence was passed recently in Germany and Holland, making their companies responsible for any illegal acts in other countries where they sell their products.

They noted that to prevent incidents like the Baldia factory fire, following in the footsteps of Bangladesh, Pakistan has made some serious efforts. They pointed out that the Pakistan Accord is a historic agreement that would help improve the health and safety standards in over 700 garment and textile factories to protect more than 700,000 workers.

They remarked that over 70 international brands have become part of the accord, but some international fashion brands are yet to get on board. They stressed the need for them to realise their responsibilities.

Labour organisations of Pakistan have welcomed this accord, and demanded that its scope be widened further so that the deaths and injuries of workers at their workplaces can be prevented.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Nasir Mansoor, Rafique Baloch and Riaz Abbasi of the National Trade Union Federation; Gul Rehman of the Workers Rights Movement; Zehra Khan and Saira Froze of the Home-Based Women Workers Federation; and Husna Khatoon, Muhammad Siddique, Muhammad Jamil and Shaukat of the Association of the Affectees of Baldia Factory Fire.

Other speakers included Karamat Ali of Piler, Asad Iqbal Butt and Qazi Khizar of the HRCP, Habibuddin Junaidi of the Peoples Labour Bureau, Saeed Baloch of the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum, Farhat Parveen of the NOW Communities and Bushra Arain representing lady health workers.