Man arrested in Norway accused of espionage

OSLO: A man has been arrested in Norway accused of espionage, Norway´s intelligence services said on Sunday, as media reported he was a foreigner eavesdropping on government offices including the prime minister´s.

Intelligence service PST refused to disclose the man´s identity, age or nationality. He was arrested on Friday and is accused of “intelligence activity, more specifically signals intelligence by use of electronic devices,” PST spokesman Trond Hugubakken told AFP.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK said the man was a 25-year-old foreigner, and that his rental car had been caught on security cameras at the same time as signals were picked up at the government headquarters, the prime minister´s office and the defence ministry.