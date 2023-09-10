Mehfil-e-Mushaira held at PAC

Rawalpindi : Punjab Arts Council in collaboration with Shahbazan-e-Adab Pakistan organized a Mehfil-e-Musharia in connection with Pakistan Defence Day here on Saturday.

Mehfil-e- mushaira was presided over by famous poet and critic Dr. Waheed Ahmad, while Rehan Abbasi and Habiba Rathor was the host of the Event.

Akhtar Usman, Ahmed Atta Allah, Shakeel Jazeb participated in the Mushaira as guests of honor. The organizers of the Mushaira included Nawai Sarosh Ahmed, Muhammad Munir Qasim, Anjam Salimi and Nasir Ali Nasir. Dr. Waheed Ahmed in his presidential address said that the mention of Pakistan Defense Day warms hearts, raises enthusiasm and refreshes faith. "We salute the martyrs who laid down their lives for the defense of the motherland. The brave sons of the country fought fearlessly against the enemy and created a bright chapter in history. In the war of 1965, the people fought alongside the Pakistan Army, we will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to defend our beloved motherland, to maintain its freedom and independence. In the end, Dr. Waheed Ahmed saluted the martyrs through his poetry.

The martyrs remembered the eternal sacrifices of the September war. A large number of people from the twin cities participated in the mehfil-e-mushaira.