SA Women thump Pakistan in one-sided ODI series opener

KARACHI: South Africa-Women bounced back with a thumping 127 run victory in the first ODI as Sune Luss and Marizanne Kapp notched exceptional tons, while de Klerk and Mlaba took three wickets each to outclass Pakistan in a lopsided affair at National Bank Stadium on Friday night.

Pakistan got off to the worst possible start in reply, as South Africa were all guns blazing, both with the ball and in the field as apart from Aliya Raiz, who ended as 49 not out, no batter could battle out as the home team got bowled out for 165 in 36.5 overs.

For Pakistan, no batting pair was able to register a partnership of 50 runs as the Proteas medium-pacers Nadine de Klerk and Ayanbonga Khaka set the tone by removing the top-order batters Sidra Ameen (19), Bismah Maroof (10) and debutant Shawaal Zlufiqar (7) with just 38 runs on the board.

Half of Pakistan’s batting side was back into the hut with just 69 runs as the majestic spin bowling burst from left-arm Nonkululeko Mlaba’s three scalps further took Pakistan into a bottomless pit.

Malba used the slowness of the surface to good effect and took three wickets of Muneeba Ali (20), home-side skipper Nida Dar (11) and Sidra Nawaz (18).

In the first 50 overs, Proteas, batting first after winning the toss, looked like a different batting unit as compared to what they displayed during the T20Is, with Sune Luss (107) and Marizanne Kapp (100) notching brilliant tons to their team to 292-4.

After the early removal of openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits for 17 runs each, with the Proteas score of 34, by Umm-e-Hani and Nashra Sandhu, respectively.

And 30 runs later, the T20I series’ star performer Aliya Riaz dismissed Lara Goodall for 15 to leave the visiting team in a spot of bother.

However, what followed was a sumptuous batting display from Luss and Kapp, as they not only rotated the strike very well but also handled the spin brilliantly.

Kapp also adopted the aggressive gear during the 100-run knock off 105 balls with the help of 12 fours and a six. Both batters tailored a 183-run partnership off 207 balls before Nashra removed Kapp in the 44th over. Meanwhile, Nadine de Klerk, for whom the stage was set after a massive stand to launch an onslaught, amassed 29 off 23 deliveries with three fours, as Pakistan did well to contain the Proteas in the last six overs.