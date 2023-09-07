Kakar asks provinces to activate price control committees

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Wednesday said the provinces had been asked to activate the price control committees in view of sugar price hike and warned of a crackdown on hoarders.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Kakar said the government was coming up with short and mid-term solutions to the issue of electricity bills, including the planning to convert oil-based power plants to run on local coal.

He said the process of privatization of one or two power Discos would be finalized soon, which would help curb power theft through the introduction of new technology.

Replying to a question about his strategy if the future scenario demands an extension in the caretaker setup, he assured that as per legal arrangement, they would move to the electoral process within three to four months. Chairing a meeting to discuss the matters pertaining to the Federal Board of Revenue and Privatisation Division, Kakar reiterated his government’s priority to widen the tax net and instructed all the relevant departments to work collectively for bringing in tax reforms. He emphasised the need to improve coordination between federal and provincial governments to carry out tax documentation.

Talking to Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, who called on him here, Kakar Wednesday said the federal government would address the problems of Karachi traders on priority.

During the meeting, Tessori briefed the prime minister in detail about the administrative matters and the overall law and order situation in the province.

The governor also presented recommendations about the power tariff prepared by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the city’s traders. Kakar thanked the governor Sindh and issued directives to relevant authorities to work on the recommendations and present a report as soon as possible.