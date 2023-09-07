Formalization

Every year the FBR complains about tax collection. Pakistan’s informal economy is huge. It includes a lot of sectors generating income such as doctors at private clinics who do not pay taxes despite their significant earnings. Tuition academies and most restaurants do not pay taxes and the property tax is nowhere to be seen.

The tax authorities need to formalize all sectors of the economy. Doing this will enhance the tax net. I would also encourage those making good money, like doctors, to have some sense of civic responsibility and pay their taxes.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu