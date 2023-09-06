Govt weighing options, including private sector, for FBR chief appointment

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government is contemplating different options for appointment of a new FBR chairman, probably from the private sector.

Although, names of some bureaucrats are also being circulated, the government is looking for someone from the private sector for appointment as the FBR chairman.

The PDM-led regime had appointed Amjad Zubair Tiwana as the FBR chairman just before the completion of its term and it was feared at the time that he might be replaced.

Tiwana is known for professionalism and belongs to the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) but he was appointed to the post despite availability of senior officers from both the Customs and IRS groups.

Although, no resistance came from the ranks of the tax machinery at the time of his appointment yet lobbying kick-started soon after the caretaker government assumed power. “Now a search is underway from the private sector but there are also some contenders from the IRS and customs groups and the mighty DMG group,” said an official. The caretaker prime minister has also convened a meeting of FBR officials for presentation on the latest taxation performance probably on Wednesday (today).