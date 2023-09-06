Bureaucratic reshuffle ordered in Sindh after ECP approval

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: As part of its ongoing efforts to ensure transparency in the general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday accepted the caretaker Sindh government’s request for key transfers and postings in the bureaucracy.

According to the notification issued by the ECP, those transferred and posted in the province include an Addl IGP, eight DIGs, and 31 SSPs and SPs. Khadim Hussain Rind, Addl IGP Special Branch, Karachi, has been posted as Addl IGP Karachi Range.

Syed Asad Raza has been posted as DIG South Zone, Karachi, Asim Khan as DIG West Zone, Karachi, and Capt (retd) Ghulam Azfar as DIG East Zone, Karachi.

Abdul Hameed Khoso has been posted as DIG Sukkur, Javed Jiskani as DIG Larkana, Tariq Razzaq as DIG Hyderabad, Capt (retd) Pervaiz Ahmad Chandio as DIG Shaheed Benazirabad and Tanveer Alam Odho as DIG Mirpurkhas Range.

Others who have been posted include Amjad Sheikh as SSP Hyderabad, Shabbir Sithar as SSP Dadu, Ali Bakhsh as SSP Thatta, Shahla Qureshi as SP Sujawal, Haider Raza as SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Tariq Elahi Mastoi as SSP Malir and Hassan Sardar as SSP Korangi.

Faisal Abdullah Chachar has been posted as SSP Central, Karachi, Irfan Ali Bahadur as SSP East, Karachi, Imran Qureshi as SSP South, Karachi, Muhammad Arif Aslam as SSP Keamari, Zahoor Ali as SSP West, Karachi, and Capt (retd) Saddam Hussain as SSP District Sanghar.

According to the notification, Abraiz Ali Abbasi has been posted as SP Tando Allahyar, Saleem Shah as SP Tando Muhammad Khan, Noorul Haq Rind as SP Matiari, Tariq Nawaz as SP Jamshoro and Qamar Jaskani as SP Badin.

Moreover, Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo has been posted as chairman of the Planning & Development Board, Zahid Ali Abbasi as senior member of the Board of Revenue (BoR), Manzoor Ahmed Shaikh as the additional chief secretary of the local government department and Sadaf Anees as the secretary of the college education department.

Shahab Qamar Ansari has been posted as secretary of the services, general administration & coordination department, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi as secretary of the energy department, Umar Farooq Bullo as secretary of the human settlement department and Bilal Ahmed Memon as the governor’s principal secretary.

Syed Hassan Naqvi has been posted as the chief minister’s principal secretary, Mansoor Abbas Rizvi as secretary of the health department, Assad Zamin as secretary of the transport department and Noor Ahmed Samo as secretary of the universities & boards department.

Asghar Ali Memon has been posted as secretary planning of the planning & development department, Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon as secretary of the investment department, Asadullah Abro as member land utilisation of the BoR and Tahir Hussain Sangi as director general of the Karachi Development Authority.