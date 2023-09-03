Elahi moves IHC against rearrest

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. —Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Pervaiz Elahi challenged his rearrest under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) in the Islamabad High Court here on Saturday.



In this plea, the PTI leader contested his detention under the MPO, naming Abdul Razzaque as his counsel and listing Secretary Interior, IG Police, and others as respondents. He implored the court to annul his arrest under the MPO and order his immediate release.

Elahi, who was rearrested by the Islamabad Police in Lahore the previous day, was subsequently transferred to Attock Jail. Shortly after his relocation to Islamabad, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad ordered his detention for a duration of 15 days under the Pakistan Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). The order issued by the Islamabad administration cited concern about the potential deterioration of law and order due to Pervaiz Elahi’s role as a prominent office-bearer of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Meanwhile, the wife of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has filed habeas corpus and contempt of court petition in the Lahore High Court on the arrest of her husband. Caretaker government, Punjab chief secretary, IG Police Punjab and others have been made respondents in the petition. The wife of PTI president has taken the plea in the petition that Pervaiz Elahi was arrested illegally.

It has been said in the petition that the high court had stopped the police from arresting Pervaiz Elahi and ordered DIG operations and SP security to take Elahi safely to his home. Arresting Elahi despite the court order is contempt of court.

The petitioner requested the court to order to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the responsible persons.

It is pertinent to mention here the Islamabad police had arrested Pervaiz Elahi under 3 MPO. The Islamabad police said that Pervaiz Elahi had been arrested under 3 MPO on the order of district magistrate.

A day before the LHC had ordered no authority and agency would arrest Pervaiz Elahi and he would not be detained under any law.Meanwhile, the Pakistan Bar Council has condemned the manhandling and rearrest of former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi the other day in Lahore.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Haroonur Rashid, vice-chairman, and Hassan Raza Pasha, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council, condemned the manhandling and how Pervaiz Elahi was rearrested and confined under Section 3 MPO by the Islamabad police the other day while disregarding and non-complying with the order of the Lahore High Court.

They expressed concern that the arrest has raised questions about the rule of law and power dynamics in the Pakistani political landscape. They said everyone must obey and implement the order passed by any court of the country to uphold the image of the court and the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law.

They also stated that courts should also take care while deciding political matters, whether orders passed therein could be implemented or not. They reiterated the stance of the Pakistan Bar Council and the legal fraternity since they have always strived for the supremacy of Constitution and rule of law in the country.