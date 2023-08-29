PU included as designated entity to conduct entrance test

LAHORE:Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has included Punjab University as designated entity to conduct entrance test as per the guidelines of the PEC.

A PU spokesperson said that in this regard PEC issued a notification. After the issuance of this notification, the candidates who would pass the engineering test under Punjab University will be eligible for admissions in any engineering university.

Earlier, E-CAT was a recognised test for admissions in engineering programmes being organised by other institutions. PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has termed this a great achievement for Punjab University. He said that the candidates who qualify the engineering test of PU were eligible for admission in the engineering programme of any university. He said that Punjab University had conducted a high-quality entrance test for admissions in undergraduate programmes for the first time.