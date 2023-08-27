Quran desecration, arrests: Shutterdown strike observed in Jaranwala

JARANWALA: A complete and unprecedented shutter-down strike was observed in the city and other areas on Saturday against alleged desecration of holy Quran, sacrilege of Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him) and illegal arrests of innocent people in connection with the Jaranwala tragedy, by the police and the district administration.

The strike call was given by the joint action committee of citizens and lawyers, headed by Bar President Malik Khizar Hayat Khokhar advocate. All shops, businesses and trading centres, medical stores, cloth stores, petrol pumps, green market, grain market, private schools, auto shops, arms dealers’ shops and other businesses remained closed in the city.

In the history of the bar, the offices of lawyers remained locked for the first time. In Kutchehry, the deed writers, stamp vendors and photo state machine owners also closed their business and joined the strike. All lawyers observed complete strike and boycotted the courts.

Bar President Malik Khizar Hayat Khokhar kept monitoring the situation, along with other stakeholders. He visited bazaars and different areas of the city to ensure that the strike should remain peaceful.

Heavy police force, equipped with anti-riot gear, were called in the city. The police conducted flag march on the city roads and other areas. Following the incidents of Holy Quran desecration allegedly by some Christian men, some churches and houses of some Christians were burnt by mob on August 16. Later on, the police launched a crackdown on those involved in vandalism and allegedly arrested several innocent Muslims of the area, who were not involved in burning of churches and houses.

A joint action committee of all organisations of the city and lawyers was formed which called for a complete strike on Saturday. The committee demanded that all innocent persons, who were arrested by the police, should be released forthwith. The committee also demanded strict action against those involved in desecration of Holy Quran.