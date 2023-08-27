NAB initiates inquiry into misuse of powers, corruption charges

Hassan Ali Sharif, a private person and an alleged frontman of former minister for excise and taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla, and Waheed Shaikh, deputy director admin, excise and taxation department, Government of Sindh, skipped a call-up notice meeting with the anti-graft watchdog – National Accountability Bureau (NAB), The News has learnt.

According to NAB rules, the anti-graft watchdog could arrest any suspect who ignores three call-up notices and does not appear before its investigation officer. “Usually we sent three call-up notices with the gap of seven to 15 days and then arrest the suspects on the court orders if the suspects ignore all the three call-up notices,” a senior official of NAB who wished not to be named told The News on Saturday. “We have asked them to come up with all the documents. The inquiry is being conducted against them over misuse of powers and corruption.”

The officer further said that a special committee has been formed and a team is conducting inquiry at a fast pace. Talking about the allegations, he said that there are several allegations, including misuse of power and corruption, and that NAB relies only on evidence and documents so we can stand in the court strongly.

The officer warned that failure to appear before NAB could result in not only arrests but also the implementation of additional legal measures.

NAB has launched corruption inquires and investigations in the Motor Registration Authority, Civic Center, Karachi, Excise and Taxation Department, Civic Center, Karachi, as officials from the Excise and Taxation Department’s Motor Vehicle Registration Wing have come onto NAB’s radar.

NAB has initiated an inquiry into the alleged irregular use of authority within the Motor Vehicle Registration Wing and the Excise and Taxation Department. Sources report that this move is in response to alleged rampant corruption and misuse of powers in the departments. NAB has written a letter to the director of the Motor Vehicle Registration Authority and the Excise and Taxation Department to address concerns.

Frontman Hassan Sharif and the deputy director of the admin of the excise department have been requested to provide verified documents related to property assets. They have been called upon to provide the required documentation. Details of both movable and immovable properties under the family members’ names, as well as those not under their names, have been requested. NAB has also demanded the records of ownership for vehicles belonging to both officials. Sources indicate that further legal actions are being considered in response to non-compliance.