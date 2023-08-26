Jaranwala tragedy: Strategy being evolved to curb such incidents: Naqvi

LAHORE: The High Commissioner of Great Britain Ms Jane Marriott called on Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at CM’s Office here Friday.

The chief minister expressed his good wishes to the British High Commissioner on assuming her duties in Pakistan. Matters pertaining to mutual interest along with enhancing cooperation between Great Britain and the Punjab government in health, culture, training of officers and other departments were discussed. Matter relating to Jaranwala tragedy along with formulating a strategy to counter such incidents in future came under discussion.

The caretaker CM said that a highly sorrowful incident occurred in Jarwanala and the Punjab government by taking prompt action arrested the miscreants. Five churches have been restored while restoration work of other churches is ongoing expeditiously, he added.

Mohsin Naqvi said that for the first time in the history of Punjab, the cabinet meeting was held in a church and Rs2 million financial assistance per affected family was approved.

More than 60 affectees have been disbursed financial assistance. Mohsin Naqvi said that all Muslim scholars expressed their complete solidarity with the Christian community and we are working on a comprehensive strategy to curb such incidents in future.

The CM welcomed the British assistance on the promotion of agriculture especially regarding seed technology. The British High Commissioner praised timely and positive role of the Punjab government on Jaranwala tragedy. ‘We would continue our cooperation with the Punjab government in various sectors,’ she said.

CM visits hospitals, police station, children’s home: The caretaker CM visited Services Hospital, Samanabad Hospital, Samanabad police station and a children’s home late at night. He inspected finishing work in the new emergency of Services Hospital and expressed his indignation on seeing old equipment and old floor tiles. He ordered to improve the condition of x-ray room and AC installation at the nursing counter. He inspected beds for the new emergency and directed to functionalise elevator, inspected laboratory of new emergency, screening area, pathology, x-ray and washrooms. He directed to improve the new emergency of the hospital as soon as possible and issued necessary directions to Secretary C&W for the early completion of finishing work. He also visited Samanabad Hospital. The patients and the attendants made complaints about delay in the checkups by the doctors for many hours. The CM inquired from the patients and attendants about treatment facilities in the emergency. The patients complained about less number of doctors at night time. A CMO, one Medical Officer and one Woman Medical Officer were present on duty. The CM visited emergency, wards and other departments.

The CMO could not explain anything about the 2nd and 3rd floor of the hospital. Mohsin Naqvi directed to shift a female patient present in the emergency to the SHL. He directed the health ministers Dr Javed Akram and Dr Nasir Jamal to immediately visit the hospital and take stock of the situation. The ministers reached the hospital and reviewed treatment facilities. Visits Samanabad police stationThe CM also visited Samanabad police station, inspected the front desk and reviewed progress being made on the applications of citizens. He expressed his indignation over witnessing pathetic condition of the building, residences of staff members in the tents, poor cleanliness arrangements, dirty rooms, dust piling over the files and records and dismal condition of the police station. He talked with the inmates detained in the lockups. An elderly person told him about his arrest on the charges of asking for alms.

The CM ordered to immediately release the elderly citizen Rahim Buksh, resident of Hanjarwal after making necessary proceedings in his case. The CM inspected SHO office, investigation office and other departments. He also visited Anjum-e-Sulaimania Children’s Home, inspected rooms and kitchen and reviewed facilities for the children and inspected filter of the electric water cooler.

He visited the hall as children were sleeping in hot conditions under fans. The CM directed to install AC there.