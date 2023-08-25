PBC expresses reservations about CJP’s remarks

A representational image of the Pakistan Bar Council's logo. — Facebook/Pakistan Bar Council

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Thursday expressed reservations over the remarks of Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial and other judges during the hearing of Toshakhana case the other day.

Talking to the media in the Supreme Court, Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Haroon Rashid and Chairman Executive Committee of the Council Raza Pasha said that Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial and other judges of the apex court gave extraordinary remarks regarding the case on which they have serious reservations.

They said that there should not be interference in matters pending before the higher and subordinate judiciary.

They cited the order issued by the apex court the other day in the appeal filed by the PTI chairman against the order of the Islamabad High Court.

They said that it seemed from the remarks passed by the apex court the other day as if there is no trust left in the judges of high courts. They said that judges of the high courts are also respectable and are passing judgments according to their conscience.

They said the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) respects the Supreme Court but there should be no interference in matters pending before the high court.

It is pertinent to mention here that the three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial the other day, had adjourned the appeal of PTI chairman for 2pm until Thursday and held that it would wait for the decision of the Islamabad High Court.

“Out of respect to the high court, we wait for the decision of the learned high court and we will hear the matter today (Thursday) at 2pm,” Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial had noted down in the order.

The Chief Justice had observed that the trial court had made mistakes in its verdict while convicting former prime minister in Toshakhana reference, sending him to jail.

“Prima facie there are some mistakes in the verdict of the trial court,” the Chief Justice had remarked adding that the high court remanded the matter to the trial court and the next day after giving two-three calls, convicted the former prime minister and sent him to jail. Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial had noted that there are serious points of law that deserve their attention but we are told that an appeal against the conviction and suspension of sentence of the petitioner (Imran Khan) in Toshakhana case is pending before the learned high court fixed for Thursday.