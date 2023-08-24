Caretaker religious affairs minister visits Jaranwala

JARANWALA: Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmad visited Jaranwala on Wednesday, met Christian community members and promised that burnt churches and houses would be rehabilitated soon.

Talking to the media here, he made it clear that Pakistan would not be allowed to become the country of [Narendra) Modi and the state would perform its responsibilities. He said Christians were brothers of Muslims and they should share all their joys and sorrows being members of a peaceful society.

The Christian community, in their interaction with the caretaker minister, expressed their satisfaction over the efforts and the steps of the government for their welfare.

Separately, Markazi Nazim-e-Aala of Jamiat Ahle Sunnat Pakistan Sahibzada Khalid Sultan Al Qadri, along with Provincial Ameer Khalil Rahman Shah, visited the Christian community and the burnt churches on Wednesday to express solidarity with them.