A soldier of the Pakistan army carrying an RPG while walking. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Six soldiers were martyred while four terrorists were killed in a fire exchange, which took place at Asman Manza, South Waziristan, on Tuesday.



According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists in the general area of Asman Manza. The troops effectively engaged the terrorists and resultantly four terrorists were sent to hell while two terrorists were injured. However, during the intense exchange of fire, six brave soldiers embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate other terrorists. The armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of “our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

The funeral prayers for Shuhada were offered in Wana. The Shuhada will be laid to rest with full military honours in their respective hometowns. The corps commander Peshawar and other senior serving officers attended the funeral prayers.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday expressed grief over the Shahadat of six soldiers. He said the soldiers were pride of the nation and motherland, according to the PM Office Media Wing.

The PM said he, along with the entire nation, paid tribute to the martyred personnel. Due to these sacrifices of armed forces, the specter of terrorism would be banished forever, he said.