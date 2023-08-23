President approves appointment of PHC chief justice

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan as the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC).
The President accorded his approval to the appointment of the PHC CJ under Article 175 A (13) of the Constitution and on the advice of the Prime Minister, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a statement on Tuesday.
Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, the senior puisne judge, was working as Acting Peshawar High Court Chief Justice. Earlier this month, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial convened a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan to deliberate on the appointment of a permanent chief justice of the Peshawar High Court.
