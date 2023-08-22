Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar addresses a congregation arranged in support of the Christian community members in Tehsil Jaranwala on August 21, 2023. — APP

JARANWALA: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said on Monday there would be no compromise on minorities’ protection, and the state would always stand with the oppressed, and not the oppressors.

Addressing a gathering of Christian community here, he said, “We are the followers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and the Founder of the Nation, and it is also a binding upon us under the Constitution, which encourages us to respond to such atrocities.”

A crowd had vandalised several churches and set scores of houses on fire after a few miscreants made announcements in mosques on August inciting mob to attack under allegations of blasphemy.

The PM said they would never condone persecution of minorities, and stressed that if anyone caused harm to them, the law of the country would take its course by ensuring that such incidents should not happen in future.

Entire society and the government would not cower down before the dark forces and stand shoulder to shoulder with the victim communities, he said, adding that they would become the voice of the voiceless with tangible and meaningful support.

“Our actions will speak louder than our speeches,” promised the caretaker PM. The PM visited Jaranwala to express solidarity with the victim families of the Christian community. Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman and Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, caretaker federal ministers, senior officials and members of the Christian community were also present.

Kakar said the minorities in Pakistan were struggling for protection of rights of their communities across the region, adding that people who had attacked the Christian community in the area were the enemies of humanity.

He said they were assuring them of the government’s support not out of any compulsion, but due to their conviction. The incident that occurred in the area alluded to a pervasive issue in society, which had been experiencing extremism, radicalism and aggressive behaviour, and manifested that such conduct did not belong to any religion, sect or group. In fact, it indicated an innate human behaviour which spread like a cancerous disease, he added. The PM regretted the unfortunate incident after the caretaker government took the oath.

Referring to the Islamic history, he said under the Quaid’s vision, it was their utmost responsibility, to protect the minorities. It was the duty of Muslims to protect the honour, life and properties of the Christian community, he added.

The caretaker premier said a society could thrive only under the rule of law, and become stable on the basis of one principle, the sense of justice among masses, which ensured a society and state to survive. He also expressed his gratitude to the upcoming chief justice of Pakistan, the caretaker chief minister and the military leadership for their support to the victims and reiterated that there would be no compromise on the minorities’ rights.

The PM said no one could predict the future, but in case, any miscreant or group that harboured evil designs against the minorities, including Sikhs, Hindus, or others, would find the authority of the government on the side of the affected segments, shielding them against any harm.

Recalling the Christian community’s contribution to society, Kakar recollected his early education, imparted by the Christian teachers. He said white was not only a colour of the national flag, but it showed perfection of the country in which the minorities filled that beauty of harmony and unity.

He promised that they would resist majoritarianism and any such agenda at the domestic, regional and global levels. “I am saddened by the tragedy based on hate. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure the safety of every citizen,” the caretaker PM said.

Extremism, he said, has nothing to do with any religion, language or region, adding that a society where people care about each other sustains.

“The Christian community played an important role in bringing Pakistan to existence and it is a responsibility of every Muslim to protect the minority community,” he added.

The caretaker PM assured the victims that they would fight the enemies of humanity with unity as no society can survive without justice. “The enemies’ first target is on the justice system and any society can only exist with justice and fairness,” he added.

The premier also distributed cheques of Rs2 million each among members of the Christian community whose houses were destroyed due to mob violence. The beneficiaries were: Abid Masih son of Sadiq Masih; Shouket Hayat son of Khushi Masih; Marthen Enayat son of Enayat; Ilyas Masih son of Sehven Masih; Irshad Masih son of Barkat Masih; Ishan Masih son of Denial Masih; Zeshan Masih; Shahzad Masih son of Gulzar Masih; Nadeem Masih son Denial Masih; Pervaiz Masih son of Aniyat Masih; Rizwan son of William Masih; Abid Masih son of Babar Masih; Sarfaraz Masih son of Bashir Masih; Rauf Masih son of Bashir Masih; Faiz Masih son of Sowal Masih; Shahzaib son of Shouket Masih; Shafiq Masih son of Sadiq Masih; Javaid Jan son of Aslam; Robbin Ghosh son of Boota Masih; Siraj Masih son of Allah Ditta; Shahzad Anjam; Ahsan Fazal; Sehat Masih son of Ashiq Masih; Nisar Masih son of Faqir Masih. Amir Masih son of Faqir Masih; Javaid Masih son of Hussain Masih.

The caretaker premier also visited Isa Nagri during his visit where he reviewed the situation and reconstruction of the damaged church. Caretaker Minister for Human Rights Khalil George, in his remarks, regretted the unfortunate incident and thanked the Muslim families of the area for protecting their Christian neighbours.

The administration and the police had sealed different roads and the area since Monday morning and people and shopkeepers had to face great hardships and financial losses.

Separately, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on Monday lawlessness would not be tolerated. He wrote in his tweet that he, together with his fellow federal ministers, stood beside Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar in showing collective backing for the Christian community. “We will not condone any acts of lawlessness,” the minister said adding that their steadfast pledge was safety and rights of minorities.

Meanwhile, lawyers observed complete strike here on Monday against arrests of innocent persons including children and aged men in connection with the Jaranwala tragedy.

A largely attended meeting of lawyers was held with Bar President Khizar Hayat Khokhar in the chair. The meeting unanimously condemned desecration of Holy Quran in the city. The meeting said destruction of houses and churches was the result of negligence of the police and the administration.