Law varsity to award honorary PhD degrees

KARACHI: Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto University (SZABU) of Law has decided to award honorary degrees of PhD to five important personalities of the country, which will be approved in the syndicate meeting (today) Monday.
According to the agenda of the meeting, among the people who will be approved for PhD degrees are Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, former chief minister Murad Ali Shah, former Member of Assembly Faryal Talpur and civil rights activist Ansar Burney.
Honorary degrees of PhD are being given at a time when the tenure of the current Vice Chancellor Rana Shamim is ending and less than 10 days are left. Former Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah approved the advertisement for the new vice-chancellor instead of extending his tenure. It should be noted that according to the University Act, the Vice-Chancellor, the Chancellor and/or an eminent educationist from the government will arrange to hold a special conferment meeting on receipt of proposals for awarding degrees to judges, advocates and/or other persons in recognition of their services in the field of law, humanities, etc. Vice Chancellor Dr Rana Shamim did not respond to WhatsApp messages.
