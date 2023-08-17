Hoti for holding polls in time

TAKHTBHAI: Awami National Party leader and former chief minister Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said on Wednesday that holding fair, free and transparent general elections within the constitutional timeframe was the prime responsibility of incumbent caretaker government.

Talking to reporters after offering condolences to the family of Khudai Khidmatgar Sher Muhammad Khan Jalala on his death, he said that ANP wanted rule of law, democracy and constitutionalism in the country.

He said that they would not support banning any political party, rather democracy should be strengthened to steer the country out of crises and put it back on track to development and prosperity.

“ANP is the party of downtrodden people and fighting for the rights of Pakhtuns,” Hoti said, adding that they had made Khyber Pakhtunkhwa financially strong under the 18th constitutional amendment.

He said that they had got billions of rupees approved from the federal government as royalty of electricity and gas for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was accompanied by party activists, including Farooq Akram Khan, Nasir Khan, Malik mana Khan, Sajjad Khan and others.