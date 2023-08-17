FIR of senior journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar’s killing registered

SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police registered a first information report (FIR) of the murder of senior journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar who was shot dead in Sukkur three days ago and claimed to have arrested two accused in the case.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Karamullah, s/o Muhammad Paryal Mahar and elder brother of slain journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar, at the C-Section police station, Sukkur under Sections 302, 120-B, 337 H(2), 440, 147, 148, 149 PPC, 6/7ATA against the assailants and their facilitators. The complainant said that his brother Jan Muhammad Mahar was brutally attacked and killed by the accused under a deep-seated conspiracy.

According to the contents of the FIR, the copy of which is available with ‘The News’, Karamullah Mahar, the complainant said the accused, including Sher Mohammad Mahar, Naseer Mahar, Qurban Mahar, Roshan Mahar, Gulzar and Mir Mohammad Mahar, riding two motorcycles, fired shots at his brother Jan Muhammad Mahar, who was travelling in his car, which resulted in his death.

He further said that the accused nominated in the FIR hatched a conspiracy to eliminate his brother, adding that his brother was receiving life threats for quite some time. “All the accused belong to Chak town of Shikarpur district.” Sukkur SSP Sanghaar Malik said two main accused Bakhash Ali alias Bakhso and Babar Mahar were arrested in the murder case of journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar.

He further said the accused were being investigated, adding that the raids were being carried out to arrest other accused and their facilitators.