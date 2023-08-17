NA speaker feels proud of record legislation in last 15 months

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf Wednesday felt pride for record legislation during last 15-month in the National Assembly, saying the parliament focused on legislating for common people.

“As per FAFEN report, I have the honour for supervising record legislation during last 15-month,” he expressed these views while addressing members of Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) in Parliament House on Wednesday.

A 5-year performance report of 15th National Assembly issued by FAFEN analyzed that the NA passed 322 bills, including 223 government bills and 99 private members’ bills, mainly focusing on higher education and research, economic, financial and trade affairs, administration of justice, human rights and institutional reforms.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said maintaining the sanctity of the parliament is a collective responsibility.

He congratulated Media community and said that successful passage of PEMRA amendment bill is indicative of proactive role of present parliament for welfare of journalists and media representatives.

He said the role of media community to further the cause of democracy is pivotal for socio-economic development of country.