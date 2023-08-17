NA speaker feels proud of record legislation in last 15 months

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf Wednesday felt pride for record legislation during last 15-month in the National Assembly, saying the parliament focused on legislating for common people.
“As per FAFEN report, I have the honour for supervising record legislation during last 15-month,” he expressed these views while addressing members of Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) in Parliament House on Wednesday.
A 5-year performance report of 15th National Assembly issued by FAFEN analyzed that the NA passed 322 bills, including 223 government bills and 99 private members’ bills, mainly focusing on higher education and research, economic, financial and trade affairs, administration of justice, human rights and institutional reforms.
Raja Pervez Ashraf said maintaining the sanctity of the parliament is a collective responsibility.
He congratulated Media community and said that successful passage of PEMRA amendment bill is indicative of proactive role of present parliament for welfare of journalists and media representatives.
He said the role of media community to further the cause of democracy is pivotal for socio-economic development of country.
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Drop scene of murder of 18 years old girl in the name of honor as father turned out to be the...
LAHORE: Pakistani bishop Azad Marshall said here on Wednesday the Christian community was "deeply pained and...
ISLAMABAD: On the alleged audio leak issue, the Islamabad High Court has extended the order that restrained a...
LAHORE: The Intelligence Bureau shared 47 sensitive reports and 91 financial informations with anti-money laundering...
Rawalpindi: In an operation against criminal elements, Police here on Wednesday arrested two street criminals and...
Rawalpindi: Jamaat e Islami Rawalpindi on Wednesday announced to challenge the increase in bills of the Water and...