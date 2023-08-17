FIA initiates probe into four mega graft cases. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated an investigation into four mega corruption scandals and white-collar crimes on the recommendation of the Chairman, of the Senate Standing Committee on Power, Senator Saifullah Abro.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator lodged a written complaint with the Public Accounts Committee about four financial scandals, demanding an inquiry report for Rs65 billion received by various banks in the shape of over-invoicing in dollar rate for issuing LCs. The fact was also admitted publically by sitting Federal Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar.

Also, Rs32 billion irregularities were found in the land acquisition of M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway by the Sindh government through its deputy commissioner and other officials concerned.

Audit of funds consumed in floods from July 2022 till date in the overall country, including a report on 103 persons receiving 31 thousand tents and thousands of ration bags in District Sanghar and Dadu). Expired flour was distributed in the country during which 1.8 million flour bags went missing in Punjab valued at Rs20 billion was highlighted by former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as well as Nadeem Afzal Chan, ex-advisor to PM. The FIA director general directed all zonal heads to follow directions, asking them to review their records and ascertain whether any inquiry or case related to the aforementioned matters is currently under probe. He asked them to furnish a detailed report by August 18.