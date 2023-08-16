Minor boy dies after falling into open manhole

In a tragic incident, a child watching a rally in Memon Goth on Independence Day fell into an open sewer and died.

Residents of the area pulled out the body of the child from the sewer on their own. The two-and-a-year-old boy, Noman Abro, stood on a road to watch the rally carried out on to celebrate Independence Day and fell into the open drain as he started walking with the rally participants.

When he was pulled out of the sewer, he had passed away. Following the incident, Karachi Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad reached Jamot Para in Murad Memon Goth, met the parents of the boy and expressed his deep sorrow and grief over Noman’s death.

Speaking on this occasion, Murad said that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the tragic incident in Jamot Para. He said no relief would be given to the officers concerned for their negligence.

15-year-old suspect held

A bystander was injured when unknown suspects attempted to rob a man who had just reached his doorstep after withdrawing cash from a bank in North Nazimabad.

Police said the suspects had tried to rob a man in a car near Block D in North Nazimabad, during which the suspects opened fire, resulting in injuries to Khurram Shafiq, 45, who was standing in a nearby building.

Meanwhile, the man in the car and the guard near the gate also retrieved their weapons, prompting the suspects to escape while the locals chased them. Two suspects sped away on a motorbike ditching a 15-year-old girl accompanying them. The area residents caught her and handed her over to the police, who identified her as Maria.

She told the officials that the fleeing suspects were her father’s friends. She said that ever since her father was jailed, she had been working closely with them, adding that they used to frequent banks for reconnaissance.